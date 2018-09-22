Solvang Senior Center began celebrating the community's annual Danish Days early this year with a wonderful "kick-off" slideshow presentation and talk by Esther Jacobsen Bates, executive director of Elverhoj Museum, on Sept. 10.
Center and community members enjoyed a journey back in time as Esther moderated "Solvang: A Walk Through Time," touching on the origins of Solvang up until the present.
Knut Petersen was also on hand to add to the commentary and reminisce. Delicate Danish cookies were served sending everyone off to start out their week with a little "Danish love."
On Wednesday, Sept. 12, the Vikings of Solvang continued the spirit of Danish Days by serving over 60 hungry Center members a traditional Danish meal: Frikadeller, red cabbage, mashed potatoes, pickled cucumbers, salad and freshly baked rolls. And what would a traditional Danish meal be without a traditional Danish dessert? Thanks to Bent Olsen, members enjoyed heavenly bites of his creamy layered cake, followed by coffee, tea and a rousing round of " Hun Skal Leve."
The festive atmosphere of Danish Days encourages folks to step out and embrace their inner "Danishness." Here at the Center, we were so delighted that this week of celebration encouraged new members to attend their first dinner night and the more established members, to do the same. In so doing, everyone gave a hearty round of applause to new members Sharon and Jim Cloonan and Ian and Bonnie Jacobsen. Established members, Gretchen and Tom Hughes and Sam and Pat Burke were welcomed with equal enthusiasm.
Many thanks to our Viking family and friends for their continued support of the Center. Chief Rene Martinez and all of his Viking brothers are very devoted to our community's needs, especially those 55 years of age and older.
Solvang Senior center is located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang. We offer 20 weekly activities to Valley residence 55 and over with lunch served daily. Monthly dinner nights and monthly outings are also offered. You can reach us at 688-3793, find us on line at www.solvangseniorcenter.org or come by and visit anytime.