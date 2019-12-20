Solvang Senior Center celebrates Christmas at the Alisal

The beautiful Sycamore room at the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort was the setting for the Solvang Senior Center's 2019 Christmas luncheon.

Approximately 130 members enjoyed a splendid holiday lunch of turkey, with all the trimmings, delicious winter baby greens salad and Grand Marnier Buche de Noel, for dessert.

Adding to the ambiance this year, the Valley’s own Helen Townsend kept up the holiday cheer with her repertoire of seasonal music on the Alisal’s beautiful piano.

Members enjoyed each other's company while perusing tables of silent auction items and taking part in lively raffles throughout the afternoon. Additionally, the core group of Center volunteer members, were recognized for their selfless dedication.

Center members says they look forward to this annual event every year to share the holiday spirit with their friends, dress in their sparkly best, all while being treated like royalty by the Alisal’s hardworking staff from the minute they arrive.