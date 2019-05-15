Student-produced videos from Solvang School will be among the examples of educational technology presented Tuesday at the Showcase of Innovative Learning in Santa Barbara.
Fifth-grade teacher Graciela Romero will show endangered animal videos created by her students to the educators attending the annual event from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium.
The showcase gives educators a chance to experience exemplary innovative educational technology practices to implement the California State Standards in an engaging manner, an Education Office spokesman said.
Other participating schools include Delta High School, Patterson Road Elementary School, Ellwood Elementary School, Lompoc Valley Middle School, Fessler Junior High School, Peabody Charter School and El Camino School.
Other presentations will come from Santa Barbara Unified School District and Orcutt Union School District via Movies Orcutt.
In addition, a dozen vendors will be on hand to display their digital education tools and will donate prizes for a raffle at the end of the event, which also includes dinner.
The event is free, but educators interested in attending should sign up in advance at http://sbceo.org/s/silregister.
Over a thousand youths participated in Hancock College's annual Friday Night Science event, which included exhibits featuring a walk-in pinhole camera, a pedal-powered generator, glowing rocks, smoke ring cannons and an explosive thermite reaction.