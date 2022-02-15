Solvang residents with an excess of household trash, scrap metal and bulky items can finally free themselves of the clutter from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday during Waste Management's quarterly cleanup event.
The dropoff center is located in public parking lot No. 4 on Oak Street in downtown Solvang.
Acceptable items include household trash (bagged or boxed, not loose), green waste separated from trash; scrap metal (any motor will need to be free of gasoline or oil); untreated wood such as railroad ties; and bulky waste, such as unusable furniture, mattresses and other large items.
Certain hazardous waste will be accepted during the event. Confirm before dropoff.
The event is restricted to Solvang residents only, and customers will be required to show a picture ID and a Waste Management bill with matching address to participate.
For questions about acceptable items, contact Diane Christiansen with the city of Solvang at 805-688-5575.