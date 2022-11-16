The Solvang Library is hosting a special free educational event this Thursday that will illuminate the fascinating life and biology of opossums, and even offers an opportunity to meet a baby opossum.
Dawn Summerlin, who is known locally as the "Possom Lady," will be on hand to share her knowledge of these beguiling marsupials and her work rescuing and releasing opossums.
This event is co-sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society and is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
The Solvang Library is located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang. You can learn more about their weekly programming and any upcoming events by following them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/solvanglibrary.
The Possum Lady welcomes contributions be made to the Wildlife Care Network, and is in need of bedding materials that include old sweatshirts, t-shirts, pillow cases, sheets, and newspapers.