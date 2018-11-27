With the flip of a switch a 20-foot LED drought-tolerant Julefest tree will light up downtown Solvang as part of the annual Julefest (Christmas Fest) month-long celebration running from Dec. 1 through Jan. 6. This year, the special holiday tradition will offer a moment to honor retiring Solvang City Manager Brad Vidro as the 2018 Julefest Grand Marshal.

The Community Tree Lighting event at which Vidro will be honored will be held in Solvang Park at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7.

“The Solvang Julefest committee is pleased to recognize Solvang City Manager Brad Vidro for the 13 years of community service he has given. He has worked tirelessly with local officials, staff and residents to guide Solvang to a stable, financial footing and provided important leadership on major public works projects including Centennial Plaza," said Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, which organizes the Julefest celebration.

Vidro began working for the City of Solvang as Public Works Director in June 2005 and was named City Manager in October 2006. He is a long-time member of the Solvang Viking Charities. Prior to his arrival in Solvang, Vidro served as the Public Works Director for the City of South Lake Tahoe for 17 years and worked in civil engineering in the San Francisco Bay area before that. He lives in Los Alamos with his wife Debra and enjoys bicycling, golfing, running and spending time with his grandchildren.

Farhad said Vidro has always been a strong supporter of Solvang’s hospitality industry and was instrumental in bringing the Amgen Tour of California to the area for four years, as well as the yearlong 2011 Centennial Celebrations that included welcoming Prince Henrik of Denmark in June of 2011.

"He will be missed. We salute Brad’s community service and invite everyone to wish him well in his retirement,” Farhad added.

Vidro will also lead the Solvang Julefest parade that travels through downtown Solvang on Saturday, Dec. 8, starting at 11 a.m.

Solvang Julefest's holiday events will include open houses at local retailers, special concerts and more taking place throughout the season. Activities are continually updated and can be found at visit www.SolvangUSA.com/julefest

The Julefest is presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) on behalf of the City of Solvang with sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Chumash Casino Resort and other area businesses. All Solvang Julefest events are open to the public with free admission (excluding the Julefest Holiday Wine & Beer Walk and VIP Candlelight Tour) and free parking. For more detailed information about all events, visit www.SolvangUSA.com or call the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-468-6765 or 805-688-6144.