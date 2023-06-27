The City of Solvang Public Review Draft 2045 General Plan and 2023-2031 Housing Element HCD Review Letter are now available to the public for review online at plansolvang.com

The Solvang 2045 General Plan is a long-range plan that guides decision-making and establishes rules and standards for new development and city improvements, according to City officials.

The document reflects the community's vision for the future and is intended to provide direction through the year 2045.

The 2045 General Plan process, which began in December 2020, included several community engagement events where community input was solicited to help guide the future of the City.

To submit comments on the Public Review Draft 2045 General Plan, either use the green comment box on the homepage of the PlanSolvang website at plansolvang.com, or email the City of Solvang Planning Division (SCheca@cityofsolvang.com), or send written comments to the following address:

City of Solvang, Planning Division; Attn: Sophia Checa, Interim Planning Manager; 411 Second Street, Solvang, CA 93463