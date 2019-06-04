Solvang City Council has a full agenda for its next regular meeting including discussions regarding the budget, transportation, law enforcement and transportation contracts. The 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting in Council Chambers, 1644 Oak Street, is open to the public.
Though its agenda was not finalized by press time, Solvang City staff reported the council will likely take action allowing the search for a new city attorney.
Solvang City Attorney Dave Fleishman submitted his resignation after a closed session performance review by the City Council held May 28. Fleishman and his law partner, Roy Hanley, have served the city for nearly 21 years. Fleishman said he will stay on board until July 31.
The meeting will also include: the first reading of a city ordinance which will spell out sewer impact fees as developed by the council and staff; an appointment to the Board of Architectural Review to fill a vacancy made when Scott Gold moved onto Planning Commission; potential city sponsorship of Gran Fondo, a cycling event slated for November; setting one or more hearing dates for cannabis dispensary applicant appeals;
The session will also include: a preliminary budget workshop; a presentation by retreat facilitator Don Maruska on the council’s upcoming June 22 planning retreat; a presentation on the transportation grant agreement; consideration of a memorandum of understanding between the city and Wine Country Express & Breeze; and consideration of the city’s law enforcement contract with Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
The agenda and supporting documents should be available online before meeting time at www.cityofsolvang.com/agendacenter