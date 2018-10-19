Editor's Note: We hope these profiles of candidates for Solvang City Council, and Solvang Mayor give you background that will help you make decisions when you cast your ballot. Candidates Niels “Chris” Djernaes and Denise El Amin did not respond to requests for comment. Kenny “Esko” Lama Newyork has dropped out of the race for City Council.
Robert Clarke - City Council
Solvang City Council candidate Robert Clarke is a consummate community volunteer, coach and planning commissioner who is living, working and raising his children in Solvang. In running for City Council, he’s particularly interested in ensuring the community flourishes in hopes that someday his own children will be able to raise their families nearby.
“I think I’m absolutely blessed to live here. I hope my kids, when they finish college, can afford to stay here, too, should they choose,” he said.
Clarke is among five candidates vying for a pair of four-year council terms, including incumbent Joan Jamieson and challengers Niels “Chris” Djernaes, Kim K. Jensen and Denise El Amin. Edwin H. Skytt is challenging incumbent Karen Waite for the two-year seat to which she was appointed in 2017 following the resignation of Hans Duus. Incumbent mayor Jim Richardson is being challenged by incumbent councilman Ryan Toussaint for the leadership position.
Clarke recognizes tourism as a key contributor to the city’s budget, but he would like to see a push to attract more conferences to the community, a streamlining of the building permit process, and solutions to ever-increasing traffic in Solvang.
“I work hard and am so devoted to what I do. When I take on something, I put everything I have into it. I’m passionate, and once I grab something, I don’t let go,” Clarke said.
The Southern California transplant has lived in New York City, San Francisco and Chicago. In his early adulthood he managed an Italian restaurant in Manhattan and worked as a broker on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to fund his dream of obtaining a pilot’s license and becoming a flight instructor or commercial pilot. Along the way, he found himself working in the lumber industry, which took him around the world, including frequent trips to China, Mexico and Canada.
“Once we had kids, flying was no longer a priority,” Clarke said.
Since moving his family to Solvang a dozen years ago, Clarke has become involved in multiple nonprofit organizations throughout the Valley. His service to community included: Danish Brotherhood (member, secretary and vice president); YMCA basketball coach; lector at Old Mission Santa Ynez; AYSO coach; Pony League baseball coach; Santa Ynez High School Aquatics Program booster president; Santa Barbara County Contractors Association (board member); Solvang Music booster; Youth in Government; YMCA campaign volunteer. He was also appointed to the Solvang Planning Commission in 2012 and has served as its chair for the past three years.
This is Clarke’s first run for elected office.
“So many people in so many organizations where I volunteer, who know me through my work, people in the community have asked me to run because they see how much I do,” Clarke said.
When supporters egged him on, he made a deal: you raise funds to pay the cost of running for office, I’ll run.
“I’ve received many donations from people in Solvang, Santa Ynez and Los Olivos. I actually prefer to work behind the scenes and help do the hard work. I don’t like the limelight, but I agreed to do it, and I’m having a good time,” Clarke said.
He added that his supporters understand that their financial support will not affect his decisions as a councilman should he be elected.
“Just because a person or business supported my campaign doesn’t make any difference in the decisions I make. I’m not going to make decisions that are best for me, or best for my family. I’m going to make decisions based on what’s best for the community,” Clarke said.
He said he sees streamlining and revamping the building and planning department as a big move to that end.
“There are a lot of people who aren’t happy about it. This isn’t just something I hear in the lumber yard where I work. I went door to door and asked residents their biggest issues. This was one of them. No one pulls permits in this town because it’s too arduous,” Clarke said.
Permits mean development, but Clarke is generally against annexation, particularly any that would result in a loss of farm land.
“I would like to see us build up, not out; more housing for people so people can afford to stay in the Valley,” Clarke said.
Should any annexation take place, he would tend toward supporting an annexation of Buellflat Rock for eventual development into a high-tech business center. That could feed high-tech, high-income jobs while also feeding into his goal of developing Solvang’s potential as a conference center.
“We do give an awful lot of money to the Chamber of Commerce and Conference and Visitors Bureau, but they do nothing as far as bringing in conventions. They say that’s because we lack a conference center, but I believe there are enough small business groups that we should be wooing to stay multiple nights, mid-week instead of continuing to woo tourist buses that drop people here for four hours to spend a few bucks and leave. We need more mid-week, overnight visitors who stay in our hotels and eat in our restaurants,” Clarke said.
Whatever direction Solvang turns, he said, traffic is a key issue.
“Traffic is a big deal. We have to figure something out. We don’t have the exact answer how to fix it, but it has to be addressed, whether that means building more parking or what,” Clarke said.
Joan Jamieson - City Council
Solvang City Council incumbent Joan Laird Jamieson is running for her fourth consecutive term in hopes of maintaining continuity on the council, seeing through upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment system, continuing to support the Solvang Branch Library, and maintaining a good relationship with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
“I have a passion for the City of Solvang. I want to listen to the people and do what’s best for the community and keep it quite nice. I want my grandchildren and great grandchildren to be able to live here and be proud,” Jamieson said.
Jamieson, who was born and raised in Santa Maria, had visited Solvang throughout her childhood. She attended UCSB before moving to San Francisco to teach. She attended graduate school at Northwestern University before moving back to Northern California where she lived in Marin and Sonoma counties.
“When life took an abrupt change, we moved to what my daughter called ‘Christmastown.’ She said she liked it here, and I thought, ‘This is a wise, little, 7-year-old girl,’” Jamieson recalled.
Four decades on, Jamieson has become an integral part of the community. She has served on the Allan Hancock College Foundation Board, twice as its president; Theatrefest Board; Solvang Arts and Music Foundation at Solvang Elementary School; football booster at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School; and put out the newspaper at Solvang Elementary School when her children were there. She served 17 years on the Solvang School board of trustees and eight years on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board.
Jamieson said she was first appointed to the Solvang City Council nine years ago and has since run for, and won, election twice.
As a city council member, she has served on a variety of city committees including a clear favorite: the library committee.
“I’m a member of Friends of the Library. I really believe in the necessity of keeping the library alive and active and vital,” Jamieson said. “I want to make sure our library is in the best shape it can be in. It’s struggled because of our relationship with Santa Barbara Central (Library). They’ve shortchanged us, I think. I look forward to being in Goleta’s district. It’s more amicable and they’re interested in supporting what small libraries want to do.”
She has also served on the city’s waste water treatment ad hoc committee, and as liaison to the Chumash.
“They’ve been supportive of the city. They bought a great fire truck for the Valley. I’ve appreciated what they’ve done for their people. Some might not like the way they’re financing through the casino, but they’ve done nothing but improve the situation for their people and this entire community. It’s unfortunate they’ve had such a struggle getting where they are,” Jamieson said.
She looks forward to the development of a Chumash cultural museum as well as further celebration of Solvang’s Danish and Spanish cultures.
“We’re not just Danes. We have a multitude of different ancestral strata. I’m seventh-generation Californio. It’s fascinating to me when people find out my heritage,” Jamieson said.
With a new city manager coming on staff, Jamieson said it’s key to keep some continuity on the city council.
“My concern is, if we have a huge turnover on the city council, we won’t have the institutional knowledge to provide this person who’s coming on board. I think that’s really important to the understanding of how and why we did things in the past, why we need to keep some things, change others, and carry through with what we’ve started. I have that institutional memory that will help,” Jamieson said.
Ultimately, she would like to see Solvang remain a quaint town that welcomes people.
“I hope, in 40 years, it still has its charm, its great bakeries, its welcoming feeling. I’ve traveled all over the place and I like that we’re able to survive, and we’re able to survive because of the generosity of the tourists who come here. We’re small-town America. I hope we remain rural in our nature, with beautiful agricultural fields and vineyards and horses left,” Jamieson said.
She doesn’t see a lot of development in Solvang’s future.
“We tried annexation. It was poorly done. I take some of the responsibility for that. We were trying to protect our boundaries. But that effort convinced the CSD not to put their sewer plant where it would spoil neighborhoods. It convinced them to help Solvang expand its plant instead,” Jamieson said.
Kim Jensen - City Council
Solvang City Council candidate Kim K. Jensen said it’s easy to sit on the sidelines and complain about city government, but that doesn’t make for lasting change. By taking a seat on the council, he hopes to make lasting change that will improve the city for residents and business owners alike.
“I like to think of everything in a common sense manner and keep it simple and clearly communicate what it is we’re trying to do, let everyone know, then just be consistent,” said Jensen, owner of Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates.
“If we do something to simplify a process, to make it easier, we need to do that,” Jensen said.
Jensen was born and raised in Solvang. He lived in Washington D.C. and Virginia for seven years before returning to Solvang where he is involved in the Danish Brotherhood, Solvang Vikings, and has served as president of the Solvang Visitors Bureau.
He has never run for public office, but with their children grown and flown, Jensen said it’s time.
“I know the city is doing some great work down there, but when you see this many people running for election, there’s something happening, and they need to fix it. There’s all kinds of things I wish to put my finger on,” Jensen said.
First up: creating a business-friendly environment in city offices.
“For businesses to start up who could use some help, I feel like going to the city is like going to the DMV. You’re never happy when you go to the DMV. I want to make it like you’re going to a fine restaurant; for people to come out, like, it was a great experience and I want to do it again,” Jensen said.
Currently, he said, working with the city is like going to a wedding where the cake was bad.
“People go to this beautiful place, this beautiful event, but all they can talk about is that cake,” Jensen said.
He’d like to take a look at planning, construction and water issues.
“Water will always be an issue. I’d like to see us look at how we’re going to use wastewater in the future. In California, I like to think we’re ahead of the game, but water we’re just, I don’t know, it’s been taking a back seat,” Jensen said.
Traffic is also among his top concerns.
“I know coming from the corporate world and going into the city environment, that transition is difficult. I don’t have answers. I don’t. But I want to still ask questions. It may take outside communities to help, especially traffic. It can’t just be Solvang. We’re going to need ideas from everyone, and they all have to want to participate,” Jensen said.
Ultimately, he’d like to see Solvang remain a destination community while retaining its character.
“I see Solvang continuing to be a great destination for people to get away from the city, still quaint, cute, and quiet enough to walk around at night and feel safe, yet being modern with WiFi and, further down the road, toilet-to-tap possibly and traffic becoming a non-issue,” Jensen said.
Jim Richardson - Mayor
Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson, facing his first political challenger in a decade, says he has the institutional memory, sense of tradition and knowledge no new candidate can match.
“I’ve been mayor for 10 years and on the (City) Council for 13, and I know how it works. We have people who run for office, who have never been in any office, who don’t understand that running a government is a whole lot different than running a business. Government is totally transparent. You can’t turn around without letting the public know what you’re doing. One of the most inefficient ways you can run a business is to run a government,” Richardson said.
It takes understanding of the political process, the bureaucracy, to make it all work.
“I understand the machinations to get things done. People think they can come on a council and turn this large battleship in two weeks,” Richardson said.
He isn’t opposed to new faces on the City Council.
“New people can come in, but they can be long-time residents, understand Danish culture and the institutional memory of the city. Some folks are young enough they don’t understand it. They may have been raised in it, but they don’t know what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said.
Richardson was raised in Southern California before moving to Mississippi where he met his wife. Together they lived in Salt Lake City, Utah for 25 years before moving to Orange County, and, in 1998 to Solvang.
“I was in computers. I worked in everything but sales: maintenance, manager, administrative, customer relations. I started with computers about the time the Chinese discovered the abacus,” Richardson said.
After he retired in 2000, he was appointed to the planning commission. He bought an RV, did some traveling, then returned to Solvang for good. He again got involved with the city. This time, as an appointee to the Parks & Recreation Commission during the development of Sunnyfield Park.
In 2005, when a vacancy appeared on the City Council, Richardson was among six who applied for the seat and won the appointment. The following year, he won his first electoral bid for city council.
When Solvang became a charter city in 2008, he was elected its mayor. He has since run unopposed.
Richardson said he has also served on the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD), Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO), California Vanpool board, and Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Board. He is involved with Solvang Vikings, Danish Brotherhood, American Legion and Elverhøj Museum.
“I have a list of experience newcomers haven’t got. I’m familiar with and have great relationships with most of the politicians in the county. I have a good relationship with Caltrans,” Richardson said.
As a retiree, he said, he also has the time to commit to city service.
“If you consider prep time, travel time, this job is a 10- to 20-hour-per week job. It’s not something you just sit down and go over a packet,” Richardson said.
He said he wants to continue serving the city with an eye on maintaining a tradition of community success.
“I want to be a part of the success of Solvang, the city that I love and that I live in. I’m willing to serve 24/7 to do that,” Richardson said.
He is especially interested in maintaining the tourism business that provides for more than 50 percent of Solvang’s revenue.
“Modern tradition isn’t good for the tourist business. I want Solvang to stay Danish. I’m afraid we’re seeing a trend away from the Danishness of our city. We’re losing the institutional history and getting folks in that don’t really cherish that old Danish style, that Danish icon that has drawn tourists here for generations,” Richardson said.
Maintaining that heritage is key to the long-term success of Solvang, Richardson said.
“If we lose our Danish influence, we’re going to lose tourists. If we lose tourists, we’ll lose revenue to keep city services at the level they’ve reached. Our objective is to bring tourists to town, to satisfy their desire to keep in touch with Danish community,” he said.
To keep the city infrastructure running without further burdening property owners and residents, Richardson said the tourism industry is vital.
“Property tax doesn’t begin to do anything to keep the infrastructure running. Tourism is vital. We’re a small, rural community. We want to keep that image,” Richardson said.
Ed Skytt - City Council
For most of his 70 years, Solvang City Council candidate Ed Skytt has lived, worked and played in Solvang. The two-time city councilman hopes to unseat incumbent Karen Waite for a third, non-consecutive term in office to help Solvang maintain a solid tourism industry that funds city service.
“I have the best of the community in mind. I have a sense of what has occurred in the past. I see what’s happening how. And I have a feeling that I have a pretty good feeling of what the citizens of Solvang want for the immediate future,” Skytt said.
Skytt doesn’t take a long-range approach because, he said, the population should constantly look at its changing needs as time passes.
“Looking 50 years ahead isn’t applicable. I’ll be dead and buried in 50 years. I’m looking at 10, 15 years. Right now, we have amenities our citizens enjoy greatly. We have a low crime rate. We have facilities tied in with Cottage Hospital. We have a very nice community for the size of our population. We’re able to afford those amenities by having a good, solid base in our tourist industry,” Skytt said.
Skytt first served as city councilman from 2002 to 2010. He served again from 2012 to 2016. He is also a member of Solvang Rotary Club and Danish Brotherhood, and volunteers with Meals on Wheels and Danish Days.
“There’s a two-year term open. It’s basically a two-year learning curve, so if someone hasn’t been on city council before, it’s fairly difficult to get up to speed, and there are several major things going on in the city in the next year,” Skytt said.
Most notably, he said, are the selection of a new city manager and infrastructure projects including sewer and water projects as well as transportation and traffic.
“It’s the first time since Solvang was a city that all the offices are up at once. There was a very good chance this could be a city council with very limited institutional knowledge of how the city has been run. I felt I could provide that to the new city council, new city leadership,” Skytt said.
He said he’s worried about a new council, new city leadership trying to reinvent the wheel.
“There are things we’ve tried in the past and it didn’t work. I have the knowledge to share that. I’m willing to work with anyone, but I have knowledge that I can bring back for things that really haven’t worked. We can have a nice discussion. We might want to try again, or maybe we won’t,” Skytt said.
“What we have right now is a community that’s a good, clean community. Our basis is a tourist-oriented community. We want to keep it that way as far as I’m concerned. We don’t have any room right now to do any growth outside our city limits, and we aren’t looking to annex property. The citizens already looked at that and said they didn’t want to annex,” Skytt said.
Ryan Toussaint - Mayor
Solvang mayoral candidate Ryan Toussaint is the first to challenge mayor Jim Richardson in three terms. Toussaint would like to see an end to the community’s complacency where their leadership is involved, and said he has the business acumen to address upcoming challenges including funding of water and sewer projects and adoption of an updated general plan.
“One of my goals in running for City Council in 2016 was to answer the call for addressing political apathy in Solvang. It was almost like you were a shoo-in. We have a competitive election this year, but we still have a mayor that’s run unopposed for almost 10 years,” Toussaint said.
When Solvang became a charter city in 2008, Richardson was elected its first mayor. He has run unopposed ever since.
“In my eyes, that’s not democracy. I think people should get a choice,” said Toussaint, a lifelong Santa Ynez Valley resident.
Toussaint moved to Solvang in 2006 and owns and operates an information technology business. He had never volunteered in the community before he ran for City Council in 2015.
“There’s a lot of challenges facing the city that are going to require different expertise. We have a lot of rapidly increasing costs. There needs to be more strategic thinking and financial-oriented minds than we have on the current council,” Toussaint said.
According to his campaign website, his chief concerns are: stabilizing water rates; reducing traffic congestion; municipal financial responsibility; and developing strategic partnerships with neighboring agencies.
“We have dramatically increasing costs related to the California Public Employee Retirement System (CalPERS) and an unfunded mandate of stormwater management that comes to $800,000 per year. We also need a costly new sewer treatment plant on top of all the normal expenses a city needs. All of those hitting at the same time, if not handled correctly, could dramatically increase everyone’s cost of living through water and sewer rate increases,” Toussaint said.
He said his experience as an entrepreneur could help the city address these issues.
“I have the most business experience on the board. I’m good with numbers and budgets, where that might be the weakness of our current mayor,” Toussaint said.
He added that he saw the role of the City Council as one that must evolve with the times.
“In talking about long-term plans, there need to be updates and changes to make things applicable as time changes. I don’t want to get too specific because that’s like me prejudicing what I might vote for as an acting City Council member. The general plan update will come while I’m on still on the council. I’m the only person running who will be there next year,” Toussaint said.
Karen Waite
As an incumbent appointed in 2017 to fill the seat left vacant by the Hans Duus resignation, Karen M. Waite has already started the ball rolling on a variety of city projects including groundwater basin management, taxation of cannabis business, and the return to Solvang of the AmGen Tour of California. She hopes voters will elect her to continue on as city council member to see those projects through.
“I have a lot of experience with the public, working with committees. I want to make sure the things I’ve started and put in motion come to fruition. I am a forward-thinking, well-rounded individual who wants to roll with the changing demographic of this valley and preserve our Danish heritage,” Waite said.
A long-time Santa Barbara County resident, Waite moved from Santa Barbara to Los Olivos 23 years ago. Eighteen years later, she made the move into Solvang. She sees the Santa Ynez Valley as a whole, with decisions made in Solvang affecting citizens throughout neighboring communities.
“What we do greatly influences the rest of the Valley. We’re all 2.5 miles apart - Buellton, Ballard, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez,” Waite said.
Her record of community service reflects that whole-valley view. She is a member of Los Olivos Rotary Club, Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge #2640, she served on the board of trustees at Santa Ynez Valley Family School in Los Olivos, the City of Solvang Board of Architectural Review, and on the budget and CC&R committees for Mission Oaks Homeowners Association.
In 2010, her first run for public office, Waite won a seat on the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District board of trustees. She also served as that organization's first-ever female president of the board.
In 2016, she ran for Solvang City Council, but lost a close race to Duus, who later resigned.
“There’s a lot to be done. The general plan hasn’t been looked at since, good God, 2008 maybe. There’s the whole annexation issue. We have a whole sphere of influence that we’re providing services to. We have to look at are these areas we want to annex? What do we want to do with that,” Waite said.
She said she helped author Solvang’s F2018, a ballot initiative calling for a business tax on medical-cannabis revenues coming into the city.
“We had an emergency ordinance in place, and we can’t keep that kind of business out. We’ve had the same council members on our council for so many years, and they were going to maintain the status quo; they were going to leave it as it is and not recognize that the state could come in and have jurisdiction over that. I wanted to continue with local control so we could be more stringent and so we could get some revenue off that,” Waite said.
She would like to continue working with Santa Barbara Association of Governments to “secure funding and structure for bicycling” and fears that if she is not reelected, the work she’s done toward that end will be lost.
“If I don’t get my seat back, we’ll lose a lot because we have a council that’s not been very proactive,” Waite said.
She said she also pushed to spend grant funding as it became available to the city, particularly for local arts and cultural programs.
“When we had grant funding come along, our budget committee and finance committee gave zero money to anyone. I changed that up a lot. We gave away quite a lot of money to local arts. I’m into innovative arts and culture, authentic Danish art, sculpture and shows throughout the city, grant funding to local museums, music programs, senior citizen centers and nonprofits,” Waite said.
If elected, Waite said she’ll look forward to working with a new city manager, continuing to represent Solvang on the League of California Cities, and “delve heavily into the general plan and our urban boundaries.”
She wants to continue addressing traffic issues and pedestrian safety on Highway 246 where it passes through the city, looking for infill, supporting local businesses, diversification of revenue sources, and expansion of cultural sites such as Elverhøj Museum.
“We’re grown out here. Fifty years down the road, I’d like to see successful businesses thriving, our infill complete, no empty stores, no empty buildings, the Danish theme continued, diversification of our revenue so we’re not so dependent upon tourism which currently gives us the majority of our money. I’d like to see development of our light-industrial areas into more of an arts and cultural based area like Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone,” Waite said.
She also noted a need for more jobs and more entertainment for younger adults in the valley.
“We don’t have a lot going on other than wine tasting for people between 25 and 40. We have very good schools, but there’s not an industry here for the young people,” Wait said.
She said she’d also like to see the valley maintain its open spaces and agriculture.
“That’s what defines our towns. I’d like to maintain that so it’s not just one giant, rambling metropolis,” Waite said.