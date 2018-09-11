The Solvang City Council decided at its meeting Monday night that it needed more information before deciding on possible upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The plant needs to be upgraded and city staff has recommended alternative 3, a membrane bioreactor plant, if the city is interested in recycling water in the future.

The other alternatives include alternative 1, adding another basin, or alternative 2, constructing clarifiers.

Staff didn’t recommend alternative 1 because of limited future capacity and higher maintenance.

Solvang currently operates a 1.5 million-gallon-a-day plant using three sequencing batch reactors and an aerobic digester.

Two years ago, the Regional Water Quality Control Board asked the city to experiment with adjusting the plant’s treatment process to denitrify the wastewater.

In 2017, the wastewater staff was able to nitrify the wastewater, but the plant isn’t well suited to the task, according to city documents.

On Monday, councilor Karen Waite asked Wastewater Supervisor Nathan Giacinto what his reservations would be going with the MBR system versus the clarifiers.

Giacinto said his concern was the unfamiliarity with the MBR system which requires chemical injections and membrane cleaning, but he added that it’s the way to go if the city wants to recycle water.

Mayor Jim Richardson said his main concern was who was going to foot the bill.

Public Works Director Matt van der Linden said the city could just replace what needed repairs and wait a few years to look at a larger replacement.

But he cautioned that the city could go that route and end up in the same predicament in a few years. He said even a “minimalist” project could cost a few million dollars and the equipment might have to be ripped out if they chose a different treatment plan in the future.

“That’s what we were thinking and hoped to avoid,” van der Linden said.

Councilor Ryan Toussaint said he wasn’t in favor of the temporary fix, but wanted to look at the cost impacts.

Giacinto said the plant’s aeration system is undersized. The office and lab are also aging and need to be replaced, van der Linden said.

Many of the councilors and residents who spoke during the public comment portion expressed interest in recycling water.

Councilor Neill Zimmerman said he thought recycled water was a good thing.

Solvang resident Nick Dicroce said he was in favor of the MBR plant.

“It allows you more opportunity for the future when the price of water is going to go sky high and you would have no problem selling water that you didn’t need,” Dicroce said.

Councilor Joan Jamieson said she was for the MBR system, because it would save Solvang money down the road. But she said the council wasn’t ready to choose.

“I don’t think we’re in a position right now to make a decision,” Jamieson said.

Earlier in the meeting, van der Linden said the MBR system was the superior alternative.

“There’s a very good chance that eventually every public agency that has a wastewater treatment plant will have to produce recycled water,” van der Linden said.

Earlier this year, representatives from Los Olivos approached Solvang about the possibility of it treating Los Olivos’ wastewater.

Van der Linden said he would talk to Los Olivos to see if it is still interested in potentially using the city’s wastewater plant.

He said he would bring the issue back to the council in a few weeks or a couple of months, after it has had time to ask questions about the potential options.