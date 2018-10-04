The forum for the Solvang City Council and mayor will follow a different format. It's set for Thursday, Oct. 4, in the Bethania Lutheran Church parish hall, 603 Atterdag Road in Solvang, and is co-sponsored by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and Santa Ynez Valley Star.
Moderated by Dave Bemis, the event will start with a meet-and-greet session from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by the forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Candidates will answer only presubmitted questions.
Emerson said there will be no questions from the audience because individuals will have a chance to talk with candidates and ask them questions during the meet-and-greet session.
Longtime Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson is being challenged for his seat by Councilman Ryan Toussaint.
In the City Council race, appointed incumbent Karen M. Waite is being challenged by Edwin H. Skytt, a former council member, for a two-year term.
Two four-year terms are also up for election, but only one incumbent — Joan Laird Jamieson — is seeking re-election, as Neill Zimmerman chose not to run.
She’s being challenged by Robert Clarke, Kim K. Jensen, Kenny “Esko” Lama Newyork, Niels “Chris” Djernaes and Denise El Amin.