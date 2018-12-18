Solvang citizens have until Friday, Jan. 4, to submit an application to be appointed to a vacancy on the City Council, said City Clerk Lisa Martin.
At the Dec. 10 meeting, council members voted to use the application process to fill the vacancy created by Councilman Ryan Toussaint being elected mayor in the Nov. 6 General Election.
Council members will review the applications, then may vote to appoint one of the applicants to the vacancy.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Jan. 4 and can be mailed or hand-delivered to Martin at Solvang City Hall, 1644 Oak St., Solvang, CA 93463.
Applications are available in the “Recent News” section of the city website at www.cityofsolvang.com.