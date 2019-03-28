Solvang's Hans Christian Andersen Museum will commemorate its namesake's 214th birthday on Tuesday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in its second-story space located above The Book Loft at 1680 Mission Drive.
Hans Christian Andersen, Denmark’s native son, was born April 2, 1805 in the small city of Odense on the large island of Fyn. He authored more than 150 fairy tales known and loved throughout the world such as "The Ugly Duckling," "The Little Mermaid" and "The Princess and the Pea."
The celebration will include samples of kransekage, a Danish celebratory confection and mementos to take home.
Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and become better acquainted with Andersen, his life and work.
For more information, call 805-688-6010.