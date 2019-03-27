The Book Loft in Solvang will hold a book-signing event on Saturday, April 13 at 3 p.m. for author Claire Fullerton, who will be signing and discussing her third book, Mourning Dove.
Mourning Dove is set in 1970s Memphis, where a young girl Millie and her brother Finley are challenged to adapt to relocating from Minnesota after their mother leaves their father. Memphis is a world foreign to Millie and Finley. Here, they only have each other. And as the years pass by, they mature in a manicured Southern culture where they learn firsthand that much of what glitters isn't gold. Nuance, tradition, and Southern eccentrics flavor Millie and Finley's world as they find their way to belonging. But what hidden variables take their shared history to leave both brother and sister at such disparate ends?
To date, Mourning Dove has won four awards: Words on Wings Award winner for Book of the Year by Literary Classics; the 2018 Bronze medal winner for Southern Fiction by Readers' Favorite; a finalist in the Faulkner Society's William Wisdom competition; and a finalist in the 2018 Authors Network for Book of the Year.
Claire Fullerton grew up in Memphis, Tennessee and now lives in Malibu.
For more information about the author and the book, visit https://www.clairefullerton.com.