As part of their 'Summer Art Series' that coincides with Solvang's 3rd Wednesday, Solving Antiques will host oil painter Dirk Foslien on July 17 with a champagne reception from 2 to 6 p.m. Foslien’s work will remain on special display until August 18.
Foslien is widely collected for his local landscapes, including fields of poppies and oak trees. He is trained in the techniques of the Old Masters, demonstrating his passion for figurative works and skills learned while studying at the Muse Academy in Baltimore, MD.
Both his still life and landscape renderings incorporate expressiveness that Dirk feels says spirit-driven, reflecting his faith in Christ.
Upcoming Solvang 3rd Wednesday openings include Angie Whitson on August 21 and Keith Batcheller on September 18.
Solvang Antiques is located at 1693 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit solvangantiques.com.
Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery has announced their upcoming series of gallery openings starting May 15 on Solvang 3rd Wednesdays. Each opening will feature one of the gallery’s contemporary artists or a local artist for four weeks. Painter Mary Kay West of Los Alamos, will kick off Solvang Antiques' 3rd Wednesdays series with a champagne reception from 3-7 p.m. Her art will be on special display for the following four weeks.