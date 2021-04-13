Lompoc is scheduled to host Cabrillo in a softball game Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 3:30 p.m.
Lompoc has four quality wins on the year.
The Braves beat Santa Ynez in two games to start the season, routing the Pirates 18-3 and 10-0. Cheyenne Cordova hit three home runs in the wins over Santa Ynez and Haley Larsh hit another.
Lompoc beat St. Joseph, a solid team, 5-4 as Cordova drove in the winning run on an RBI single that brought Rita Hernandez home to score.
Cabrillo is 1-1 on the season with an 8-2 win over Santa Barbara and a 7-4 loss to Santa Ynez.
College baseball
Hancock falls to Mt. San Jacinto
Hancock's comeback effort in the season opener against Mt. San Jacinto fell short as the Eagles capitalized on power hitting en route to a 15-11 victory on Saturday.
Joey Freitas had a productive showing at the plate, going 2-for-4 while recording two RBIs and one run.
Righetti grad Jake Steels and former Lompoc standout Jeff Ray also posted solid numbers at the plate, combining for five RBIs and two runs.
Mt. San Jacinto wasted no time getting ahead with an 11-run showing in the top of the second frame and a single-run homer in the top of the third. Jacob Ortega got Hancock on the board and notched his first home run of the season with a shot over the right-center fence in the bottom of the third.
The Eagles notched an additional run in the top of the fifth.
RJ Clayton got the bats rolling to open play in the fifth frame with a triple in his first at-bat of the inning.
The Bulldogs scored twice with a pair of walks while the bases were loaded before a single from Freitas plated two runners. Ray continued the rally with a double that scored two and then touched home plate just one batter later after a single from Trevor Garcia.
Garcia scored later in the inning on a passed ball. Steels rounded out the productive inning with a single that brought in a pair of runners.
Both teams remained scoreless through the next three innings as the Bulldogs entered the ninth trailing by four after surrendering two runs in the top of the frame, but were unable to jump-start another rally to even the score.
Both teams relied heavily on the bullpen as the Eagles used three pitchers and Hancock used six. Anthony Lopez struck out three but suffered the loss on the mound after 1 1/3 innings. Vander Hodges was the most efficient on the rubber for the Bulldogs after recording seven strikeouts and 67 strikes through 4 1/3 innings of work.
The Bulldogs host Cuesta on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Women's basketball
Hancock's season ends
The final series of games for the Hancock College women's basketball program, originally slated for April 15-16, has been canceled. The cancellation comes after Mission College announced that its women's basketball program would be opting out of the Spring I season on Monday afternoon due to a limited number of opponents in Northern and Central California. At this time, the cancellation of the Mission series concludes the abbreviated season for the Bulldogs.
Hancock finishes the shortened run with a 3-3 record while averaging 58.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, and 11 assists per game as a team. Jayci Bayne led a quartet of Bulldogs that averaged double figures on the season at a clip of 13.6 points per game. Alijah Paquet (12.6 ppg), Aryana Gonzales (11.4 ppg), and Kayla Taylor (10 ppg) rounded those averaging double digits.