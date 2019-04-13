SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Riley

Riley is a 12-year-old female basset hound, or maybe beagle/bulldog mix, who weighs 31 pounds.
Those ears! Those eyes! Those adorable legs! How can anyone resist so much cuteness?
Riley is ready for her forever home.
If you have a warm bed and lots of love to give, come meet this short-legged dynamo.
All animals are examined by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food and free pet health exam by a participating partner clinic.
Check out www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 805-349-3435.