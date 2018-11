David Rosen, from left, Jennifer Karol and her husband Tom Karol react to an update on the 32nd Texas congressional race during an election night party for Democratic candidate Colin Allred at the Magnolia Hotel Dallas Park Cities in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Allred is running against incumbent Republican Pete Sessions for the Texas 32nd U.S. congressional house district. (AP Photo/Andy Jacobsohn)