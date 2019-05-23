A1 TEASERS (Photo TK later for scholarship photo, so leave space)

Hancock scholarships

Foundation announces winners at banquet. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Staff plays soccer

Santa Maria, Pioner Valley teachers, coaches get their chance to shine in game. SPORTS, B1

WEATHER

Periods of sun 72/52 Forecast, B10

ONLINE TEASER

Nipomo High students make splash at annual cardboard boat regatta. See video

DAILY INDEX

Astrograph B7

Classified B8

Comics B5

Entertainment B4

Lottery A2

Obituaries A4

Opinion A5

Puzzles B6

Sports B1

(Volume 138, No. 28)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags