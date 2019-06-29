June 30, 2019
SKYBOX TEASES
Northside stays hot
Team beats Lompoc to force deciding game in District 65. SPORTS, D1
Celebrating pride
LGBTQ+ event draws hundreds to Santa Maria from wide area. CENTRAL COAST, B1
WEATHER
Clouds, then sun 70/53 Forecast, B6
ONLINE TEASER
10 recipes perfect for your Fourth of July barbecue, see gallery in Lifestyles and Entertainment
DAILY INDEX
Astrograph C3
Classified E1
Comics C8, INSIDE
Food C1
Lottery A2
Obituaries B5
Opinion A4
Puzzles C4, C5
Sports D1
(Volume 138, No. 60)