011720-smt-space-a1-index-teaser

011720-smt-space-a1-index-teaser

INDEX

VANDENBERG HAPPENINGS A2

CLASSIFIEDS A6

ONLINE TODAY

We provide local journalism focused on the news, sports and events that happen in your community. Support our work by signing up for a News+ membership today. SANTAMARIATIMES.COM

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe Ramirez
Obituaries

Joe Ramirez

  • Updated

Joe Ramirez, 45, of Santa Maria, passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.

+3
3 arrested in Solvang following high-speed pursuit
Local News

3 arrested in Solvang following high-speed pursuit

  • Updated

Three suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested Wednesday following a high-speed vehicle pursuit with police from Lompoc to Solvang and involved two minor traffic collisions, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News