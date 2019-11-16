111619 Heart of the Valley 04.jpg

Joe Dana smiles as he speaks about his ancestor, California pioneer William Goodwin Dana, during the Heart of the Valley presentation Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Library.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Heart of the Valley

School administrator recalls life of great-great-grandfather  PAGE A3

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Hancock routs Gavilan

Former PVHS star has break-out game in 114-64 win  SPORTS B1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.