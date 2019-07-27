For page A1:

News+ offers exclusive digital content for our members, such as “The Sunday Extra,” a weekly special section.

LOTTERY A2

OBITUARIES A4

OPINION A6

NATION/WORLD A5

BUSINESS A7

SPORTS B1

COMICS B8

PUZZLES B6

CLASSIFIED C1

Volume 138, Issue 84

For A2:

Obon magic

The Obon Festival's celebration of culture returned Sunday to Santa Maria. See our website for images from the event. 

(Use photo slugged 072719 Windmill bikes 02.jpg)

Riding 100

Cyclists tour 100 miles of northern Santa Barbara County on Saturday in the Windmill Century

(use photo slugged 072719 Lompoc Dog Show 08.jpg)

Dogs are back

The Lompoc Dog Show wraps up today. Look for photos from the popular event on our website.

(Lottery numbers coming soon in separate asset slugged 072819-smt-news-lottery-numbers)

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags