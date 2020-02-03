SMC wins Air Force Organizational Excellence Award

  Updated

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE-- The Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) has been awarded the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award for the period of Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018.

This award, released Jan. 31, recognizes the achievements of various Air Force activities and organizations. It is awarded to Air Force internal organizations that are entities within larger organizations.

SMC distinguished itself by exceptionally meritorious service over the two-year period. During that time, the center:

  • Delivered superior space capabilities to the warfighter
  • Performed as masterful stewards of our Nation’s resources
  • Established effective partnerships in the development of space systems and technologies
  • Provided successful access to space in support of Air Force and National objectives

The center’s outstanding achievements include unmatched operational responsiveness and support for overseas contingency operations with on-time acquisition savings amounting to billions of dollars.

The professionalism, knowledge and technical skills of the center’s personnel enabled fulfillment of mission success and the maintenance of vital community partnerships.

