SMC, mission partners deliver AEHF-6 to Florida for March launch

“The C-5M Super Galaxy provides an unmatched strategic airlift capability whether it be delivering cargo directly to the warfighter, in response to humanitarian crises, or for specialized outsized cargo like the transportation of this AEHF-6 satellite” said Capt. Adam Smith, 22nd Airlift Squadron pilot and aircraft commander for the AEHF-6 delivery. “The whole “Double Deuce” (22AS) team takes great pride in delivering cargo to all of our users safely and efficiently; and make no mistake it is a team effort for not only the 22nd AS but also in partnership with the 60th Maintenance Group and the 312th Airlift Squadron from Air Force Reserve Command.”

“It’s not always the case for Special Assignment Airlift Missions to know what the cargo is, but for missions like this one where we know the impact it will have for the warfighter, it is especially fulfilling to be a part of. The whole crew recognizes the impact and importance of making an on-time delivery and worked tirelessly to overcome setbacks that could have delayed getting AEHF-6 to destination as scheduled,” he said.

As the anchor satellite of the constellation, AEHF-6 is now on the path for final space vehicle checkout before launch.