SLO County final: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball.

No. 2 Patrick Laird's career stats:

Rushing: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior)

College: Played running back at Cal.

Note: Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade.

No. 8 Nick Kimball's career stats:

Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)

Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs

College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.

Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.

