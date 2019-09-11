One person self-extricated from a vehicle that went off of Purisima Road and caught fire near La Purisima Mission in Lompoc just before 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
At 4:59 p.m. the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a report of a car off the roadway, with the occupants possibly trapped inside.
The first emergency crews on the scene reported that the car did go off the roadway and landed in a nearby field, however the driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle, and refused treatment by paramedics on scene.
Fire crews determined that the fire was not at risk of causing a brush fire.
There is no information on the cause of the crash at this time.
We will update this story with more information if it becomes available.