Canley capped his stellar Lompoc career with another big game, rushing for 124 yards and two scores in a season-ending upset loss to Anaheim Western.
Sheldon Canley, Lompoc RB: 15 carries, 124 yards, 2 TDs in 42-37 loss to Anaheim Western.
