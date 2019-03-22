SHAQ JOINS PAPA JOHN'S: Papa John's has a new pitchman: Shaquille O'Neal. The pizza chain says the basketball Hall of Famer will appear in TV commercials and promote Papa John's in other ways. He will also join the company's board of directors and invest in nine of its restaurants in the Atlanta area. Papa John's is trying to revive its image after the company's founder and namesake, John Schnatter, was reported to have used a racial slur during a media training session. 

0
0
0
0
0