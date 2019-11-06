The Shadow's Fund Dog Rescue will hold a rummage sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1212 North B St.
The sale, which will benefit the rescue, will include a pingpong table, couch, high-back chair, wall unit, medium-sized diving suit, dog-door insert for sliding glass doors, camping gear, ladies golf clubs and bag, ceiling lights, iron, pool floaties, holiday decor and more.
For more on the nonprofit Shadow’s Fund, visit www.shadowsfund.org or contact Bea Rains at 805-736-3034.