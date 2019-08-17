Shadow’s Fund Dog Rescue has teamed with Wild West Pizza and Grill, 1137 North H St., for a fundraiser and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Fifty percent of the proceeds from all regular-priced pizza purchases during the fundraiser hours will be donated to Shadow’s Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue and rehoming of senior dogs, dogs labeled as pit bulls, and dogs with a treatable injury or illness. Customers, whether dine-in or carry-out, must mention Shadow's Fund to have their purchase included in the fundraiser.
Customers are also invited to pick up dessert as part of a bake sale that will benefit the rescue from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Wild West Pizza and Grill.
For more information, contact Bea Rains at 805-736-3034.