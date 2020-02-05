Shabazz Muhammad | WR

Signed
Shabazz Muhammad
Position: WR
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175
Hometown: Bakersfield
School: Highland High School
Next up, a wide receiver from Highland HS, please welcome Shabazz Muhammad! #RideHigh | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/xbQd3PO43c— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) February 5, 2020
A wide receiver and defensive back under head coach Michael Gutierrez at Highland High in Bakersfield, Muhammad caught 41 passes for 900 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense and notched 43 tackles (27 solo) with four interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery on defense during his senior season last fall.
He caught four touchdown passes against North High and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score versus Arvin, averaging 29.0 yards per kickoff return.
The Scots were 9-2 in 2019, winning the Southeast Yosemite League title and reaching the second round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs. Muhammad was named Offensive Player of the Year by the Bakersfield Californian and also earned Southeast Yosemite League co-offensive MVP honors. His junior-year statistics include 19 receptions for 463 yards and seven touchdowns and 49 tackles (20 solo) with an interception and a pass breakup.