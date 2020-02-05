Shabazz Muhammad | WR

A wide receiver and defensive back under head coach Michael Gutierrez at Highland High in Bakersfield, Muhammad caught 41 passes for 900 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense and notched 43 tackles (27 solo) with four interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery on defense during his senior season last fall.

The Scots were 9-2 in 2019, winning the Southeast Yosemite League title and reaching the second round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs. Muhammad was named Offensive Player of the Year by the Bakersfield Californian and also earned Southeast Yosemite League co-offensive MVP honors. His junior-year statistics include 19 receptions for 463 yards and seven touchdowns and 49 tackles (20 solo) with an interception and a pass breakup.