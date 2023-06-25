A Nipomo woman’s inspired service project resulted in 2,400 diapers and 20 canisters of baby formula donated to the Mixtec community in Santa Maria on June 4.
During a church service in February, Kelly Dulany learned that Santa Maria has the largest Oaxacan population of Mixtec people outside of Oaxaca, Mexico.
Her job on a farm in Santa Maria has familiarized her with the Mixtec community and the barriers they often face in America, and as a follower of Jesus she felt moved to do something for them.
She placed large decorated boxes in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting houses in Santa Maria and Orcutt, got the word out, and church members began filling the boxes with diapers and baby formula.
They made monetary donations as well to be used for more diapers and formula. Dulany’s family and friends also contributed.
Dulany asked her daughter, the owner of Orcutt Bakery, if she could donate leftover desserts each Sunday for the attendees of Mixtec church meetings. Due to their generosity, desserts have been shared each Sunday since Mother’s Day.
On June 4, Dulany and her husband organized the 2,400 diapers and 20 canisters of baby formula on tables in the Santa Maria church building for the attendees of a Mixtec church meeting to take.
“I put out the word that the donations could stop and we would start distributing, but the donations haven’t stopped ... I can’t stop – I’m addicted to this now!” Dulany said.
Dulany has been touched by the smiles of the recipients and now intends to continue the service indefinitely.
"This woman's an angel," said a missionary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Ryder Wilcox, pointing to Dulany. “A real angel."