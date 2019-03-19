California Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson will be the featured speaker at Women’s History Month celebration event that will be hosted Saturday, March 30, by the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
The event, themed “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence,” will begin at 10 a.m. at the Sage Restaurant, 4300 Clubhouse Road, in Vandenberg Village. The cost for brunch is $25.
Anyone wishing to attend is encouraged to RSVP by Saturday, March 23, by calling 805-588-2916 or emailing pamelajoybuchanan@icloud.com. Checks can also be mailed to the Lompoc-Vandenberg AAUW at P.O. Box 2523, Lompoc CA 93458.