Sen. Anna Caballero: Rethinking work and life in lessons learned from COVID-19

Think of the local sales and property tax coffers for rural communities, if the high-tech workforce smartly distributed itself across California. Think of college graduates that could return to their rural communities and bring home an influx of intellectual capital and income. Broadband internet infrastructure would be as ubiquitous as water and energy. Small businesses and health care services would grow, as per capita income increases. These residents would be part of a community, instead of spending their family and free time in pollution causing commutes.

Everything we are doing at the state government level now is through the lens of COVID-19. We have changed how we work, but we must also change our approach to solving global issues like climate change, the digital divide and more by running it through the COVID-19 perspective.

We can sit idly by, blind to the lessons that this pandemic puts before our eyes. Or we can wake up to the new normal, and plan for a virtual future, where online commerce, tele-health, tele-education and more are equally available to anyone anywhere in California