Second round of COVID-19 closures causes frustration, anxiety for Santa Maria small businesses

When seasoned Santa Maria salon owner Bambie Ruiz Padilla was finally able to open the doors of Coiffure Society Salon on June 8, she and co-owners Mary Davila and Pauline Halop were eager to create a safe and clean environment, to prevent being shut down for any violations.
Although Padilla said they met all the stringent COVID-19 safety standards, five weeks after opening the Orcutt salon was instructed to close Monday under a sweeping state mandate requiring the re-closure of several sectors in counties with increasing virus spread.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
