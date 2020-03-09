SecAF Visits Minot AFB

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (AFNS) -- Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett, accompanied by Air Force Global Strike Command leadership, connected with Airmen and families from the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing during her visit to Minot Air Force Base March 5.

Barrett’s priorities for the Department of the Air Force include building the U.S. Space Force, modernizing both the Air Force and the Space Force, growing strong leaders and resilient families, and strengthening relationships with allies and partners.

“The men and women of the Department of the Air Force and the capabilities we bring to the joint fight are in high demand around the globe,” Barrett wrote in a recent memorandum. “By focusing on these priorities, and by building on the solid foundation of innovation and selfless service of our predecessors, we will continue to safeguard the trust placed in us by our fellow Americans.”

During her visit to Minot AFB, Barrett met with spouses from around the base to hear about their views on daily life as well as family facilities on the base and in the local area. She also experienced the missions of the 5th BW and 91st MW where she expanded on her vision for the future of the Air Force.

