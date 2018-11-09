There are still seats available for people able to attend a Lompoc Caregiver Appreciation Luncheon slated to be held Saturday, Nov. 17.
The free event will include vendor booths and resources to fit the caregiving needs of community members, according to organizers. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Ocean’s Seven Café, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
A resource fair will run from 10 to 11:45 a.m.; the complimentary luncheon and lecture from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and a networking and resources session from 1 to 2 p.m.
Seats can be reserved by calling LVMC Outreach Coordinator Karen Ortiz at 805-875-8868 or by emailing ortizk@lompocvmc.com. RSVPs are requested by Wednesday, Nov. 14.
The Caregiver Appreciation event is presented by Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Family Caregiver Support Network, and is also sponsored in part by the Santa Barbara Foundation, Superior Senior Home Care and the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.
The guest speaker for the event will be Dr. Donna Benton, director of the USC Family Caregiver Support Center at the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
Benton has worked in the field of aging for more than 30 years, and she was recently co-chair of the California Taskforce on Family Caregiving.