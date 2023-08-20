Solvang's summer Music in the Park series continues weekly at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park through Aug. 30, featuring live performances by area musicians.
The 2023 concert series — showcasing classic rock 'n' roll, blues, country, and jazz — is presented by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with title sponsor Waste Management, and other local sponsors.
Concerts are held outdoors in the park. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and food and drinks.
Upcoming summer concerts include:
Aug. 23: Sean Wiggins & IOne gOat
Aug. 30: Falcon Heavy
Solvang restaurants will be open and available for take-out orders. Alcoholic beverages are permitted in closed containers.
For the full list of upcoming concerts, visit www.solvangcc.com/music-in-the-park