Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.):
Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas begins with a day full of family-friendly events; the holiday market will be filled with artisan creations sure to make a perfect gift. Enjoy the carolers and holiday treats throughout town, and visit the Gingerbread Wonderland at St. Mark’s In-The-Valley Episcopal Church, with gingerbread houses decorated by schoolchildren and local artists. Kids always love a ride on Summerset Farm & Dale’s Train at Lavinia Park and a visit from Santa Claus downtown and at St. Mark’s. The day is capped with the official lighting of the Los Olivos Christmas Tree.