SB Champ McCoy vs. SLO County champ Kimball

Player of the Decade: Toa Taua, Lavon Coleman, Caleb Thomas and Mike McCoy advance to regional semifinals
Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy scrambles away from St. Joseph's Christian Tullos during their Nov. 4, 2016 game. 

Player of the Decade Final

Mike McCoy vs. Nick Kimball

Mike McCoy's career:

Passing: 141 for 251 for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs. Rushing: 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs. Receiving: 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs. All-purpose: 2,488 yards. Defense: 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards. Kicking: 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20. Returns: 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD. Scoring: 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs

College: Plays at Hancock.

vs.

Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Nick Kimball and his stellar 2014 campaign
Nipomo's Nick Kimball runs with the ball during a CIF Southern Section Northwest Division semifinal game against Pasadena Poly on Nov. 29, 2014. Kimball had 21 touchdown catches in his senior season in 2014 and was named the All-Area MVP that year.

Nick Kimball's career: 

Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014). Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs. Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.

College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.

