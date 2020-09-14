Saturday, Sept. 5

INCIDENT — At 4:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 200 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of of shots fired or heard in the 600 block of North X Street.
ARREST — At 7:04 p.m., Jose Raymundo Ramos, 18, was arrested in the 500 block of North R Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury; and evading a police officer and driving without a license, both misdemeanors.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!