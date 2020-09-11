Saturday, Sept. 5

INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2200 block of North Garden Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of North Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North School and East Tunnell streets.
ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Jack Taylor, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!