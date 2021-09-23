INCIDENT — At 12:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 700 block alley of North E and F streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Z Street.