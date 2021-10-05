INCIDENT — At 9:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Olive Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West North Avenue and North O Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 12:36 p.m., Enrique Medellin, 23, was arrested in the 200 block of East Olive Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.