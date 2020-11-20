Saturday, Oct. 31

INCIDENT — At 1:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West North Avenue and North O Street.
ARREST — At 6:18 p.m., Daylan James Isaacs, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery; assault with a firearm; possession of a controlled substance for sale; first-degree burglary; and committing a felony while using a firearm.
