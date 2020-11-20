You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, Oct. 31

Saturday, Oct. 31

INCIDENT — At 1:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West North Avenue and North O Street.

ARREST — At 6:18 p.m., Daylan James Isaacs, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery; assault with a firearm; possession of a controlled substance for sale; first-degree burglary; and committing a felony while using a firearm.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News