You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, Oct. 31

Saturday, Oct. 31

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 9:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of South Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 2:10 p.m., Antonio Zepeda, 27, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Barrington Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News