Saturday, Oct. 24

INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 3:55 a.m., Longinos Herrera, 26, was arrested in the 400 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and willful cruelty to a child.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

