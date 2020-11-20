You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, Nov. 7

INCIDENT — At 5:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 1300 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

