Saturday, Nov. 7

INCIDENT — At 5:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 1300 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
