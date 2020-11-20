Saturday, Nov. 7

INCIDENT — At 2:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 4:48 a.m., Cipriano Cervantes, 32, was arrested at the intersection of South Broadway and East Camino Colegio and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence of alcohol; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
ARREST — At 5:03 a.m., Rosalba Alcantar, 37, was arrested in the 1900 block of Woodlawn Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
